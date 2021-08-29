Today’s Spanish Papers: Memphis fires Barcelona to Getafe win, PSG debut for Messi and Real Madrid play the waiting game over Mbappe

Monday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario Sport and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: Until the End - Kylian Mbappe celebrates what could be his final game with PSG as his two goals secured a 2-0 win over Stade Reims. Real Madrid will remain open until the last minute to make a move for the Frenchman with PSG prepared to keep Real Madrid in limbo.

BARCELONA: Memphis Excites - The Dutchman scores another key goal at the Camp Nou as La Blaugrana edged out a battling 2-1 win over Getafe. Ronald Koeman's side produced a strong defensive performance late on as the Catalans held on for three vital points on home soil.