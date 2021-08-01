Today’s Spanish Papers: Mbappe to Real Madrid latest, Cruyff returns to Barcelona as La Blaugrana make progress with Messi’s extension

Monday’s front page headlines from Diario AS, Mundo Deportivo and Diario Sport, in English.

REAL MADRID: The Mbappe Offensive - Paris Saint-Germain fear Real Madrid will make an imminent move to star superstar forward Kylian Mbappe. Los Blancos have been linked with a mega money move for the French international as contract extension talks continue to stall in Paris. BARCELONA: Jordi Cruyff is back - The Dutchman's return to Barcelona was officially announced yesterday as a new sporting advisor to Joan Laporta.

BARCELONA: Frenkie de Jong Interview - 'This team can win everything'. The Dutch international claims Barcelona fans can be confident in the team this season with the solidity of Ronald Koeman staying on and Memphis Depay's quick adaptation to the team.