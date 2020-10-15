Today’s Spanish Papers: Mbappe thinks of Real Madrid transfer, Griezmann blasts Koeman and Barcelona agree January deal for Memphis Depay

Friday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport, in English!

“Deschamps knows where to play me…and I take advantage of it” - He thrives in the number 10 role for France and throws a dart at Koeman. Deschamps says he is “not happy” at the player’s situation at Barcelona Zidane brings Plan B at the sight of 7 games in 21 days - will rotate squad Campana still far away despite Levante’s discount - an option for Atleti He thrives in the number 10 role for France and throws a dart at Koeman. Deschamps says he is “not happy” at the player’s situation at Barcelona- will rotate squad- an option for Atleti

Mbappe thinks in white - Barcelona presidential candidate Font wants him, as does Klopp at Liverpool, but he only thinks of Real Madrid. He has contacted a specialist lawyer in sporting rights. “Cristiano breached the protocol” - Italian minister for sport condemns Juventus forward following positive Covid-19 test Bartomeu fights against the censure - entrusts reports to external lawyers to prevent a vote - Barcelona presidential candidate Font wants him, as does Klopp at Liverpool, but he only thinks of Real Madrid. He has contacted a specialist lawyer in sporting rights.- Italian minister for sport condemns Juventus forward following positive Covid-19 test- entrusts reports to external lawyers to prevent a vote