Today’s Spanish Papers: Mbappe reveals PSG exit plan, Barcelona plan Gavi contract talks and target Sterling and Olmo in January

Tuesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario Sport and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: Kylian Mbappe Interview - 'I told PSG in July that I wanted to leave'. The French international has broken his silence over his summer transfer frustration in Paris. He claims he told the club he did not want to extend his contract but wanted to allow them a chance to sign a replacement.

BARCELONA: Gavi 2026 - Barcelona have already reached out to Gavi over contract talks to offer him an improved deal on an extended contract. The teenager currently has a €50m release clause in his current deal but he wants to continue at the Camp Nou.