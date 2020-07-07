Today’s Spanish Papers: Mbappe, Havertz, Camavinga waiting on Real Madrid offers, Barcelona can relegate Espanyol

Tuesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario Sport & El Mundo Deportivo, in English!
The big signing of the summer - Formula One: Alonso returns to Renault Waiting for Real Madrid - Kylian Mbappe, Kai Havertz and Eduardo Camavinga have not renewed at Paris Saint-Germain, Bayer Leverkusen and Rennes respectively and will listen to offers A point that can be valued - for Celta Vigo’s battle against relegation and Atletico Madrid securing Champions League football A derby of contrasts - Espanyol battle against relegation in Catalan clash
A derby with morbo - Barcelona look for a victory that is vital in their hopes of the league title while Espanyol need points to avoid confirmation of relegation. The Blaugrana want to feast in the match which will have historic significance for Espanyol Messi will stay at Barcelona - president Josep Maria Bartomeu is confident on renewal, says Messi will retire at the club under a president after him There is hope of winning this league - Barcelona boss Quique Setien remains upbeat Santos drop demands for Neymar - great judicial win for Barcelona
Life or death - the Camp Nou welcomes tonight a match with plenty of resonance for both teams, Barcelona must win to stay in La Liga title fight while Espanyol must win to avoid relegation It is clear there is no corruption - Barcelona president Bartomeu insists external audit clears the club of wrongdoing 19 matches without a penalties being awarded against Real Madrid - VAR controversy Morata’s goal in the first minute was not enough - Atleti held at Celta