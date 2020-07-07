Today’s Spanish Papers: Mbappe, Havertz, Camavinga waiting on Real Madrid offers, Barcelona can relegate Espanyol

Tuesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario Sport & El Mundo Deportivo, in English!

- Formula One: Alonso returns to Renault- Kylian Mbappe, Kai Havertz and Eduardo Camavinga have not renewed at Paris Saint-Germain, Bayer Leverkusen and Rennes respectively and will listen to offers- for Celta Vigo’s battle against relegation and Atletico Madrid securing Champions League football- Espanyol battle against relegation in Catalan clash

- Barcelona look for a victory that is vital in their hopes of the league title while Espanyol need points to avoid confirmation of relegation. The Blaugrana want to feast in the match which will have historic significance for Espanyol- president Josep Maria Bartomeu is confident on renewal, says Messi will retire at the club under a president after him- Barcelona boss Quique Setien remains upbeat- great judicial win for Barcelona