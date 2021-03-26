Today’s Spanish Papers: Mbappe and Haaland latest, Manchester United want Marcos Llorente and Miralem Pjanic wants bigger Barca role

Saturday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: Two Stars and their Destiny - Mbappe and Haaland are the objectives of Real Madrid ahead of 2021/22. There will be a major reconstruction at the club next season but bringing Cristiano Ronaldo back is not a current option.

REAL MADRID: Talisman Vinicius - The Brazilian star has been on the winning side in his last four appearances. In comparison he las either lost or drawn his last three appearances off the bench for Zinedine Zidane's side. REAL MADRID: Manchester United are considering an €80m offer for Atletico Madrid star Marcos Llorente this summer. The midfield star is currently away on international duty with Luis Enrique's Spain side.