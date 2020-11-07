Today’s Spanish Papers: Marcos Llorente named in Spain squad, Luis Suarez hails Joao Felix and Barcelona face crunch Real Betis clash

Saturday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

ATLETICO MADRID/SPAIN: La Roja? I have worked for this - Marcos Llorente is delighted to earn his first Spain call up. Luis Enrique is open to starting the Atletico Madrid start in their UEFA Nations League games this month, with Koke, Alvaro Morata Inigo Martinez also recalled.

ATLETICO MADRID: I am still worthy - Luis Suarez tells an exclusive interview with Diario AS about life at Atletico Madrid. The Uruguayan has labelled Joao Felix as a potential 'difference maker' for Diego Simeone's side this season and claims Lionel Messi's situation at Barcelona remains unchanged from the summer.