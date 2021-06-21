Today’s Spanish Papers: Marcos Llorente issues Spain rallying cry and Ousmane Dembele faces three month injury lay off

Tuesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Mundo Deportivo and Diario Sport, in English.

SPAIN: Marcos Llorente Interview - 'Anyone who is not optimistic should turn away'. The Atletico Madrid star is set to keep his place in Luis Enrique's side against Slovakia and it would be surprise if he is moved from his makeshift right back role in Sevilla. BARCELONA: Ousmane Dembele's latest injury setback has seriously disrupted Ronald Koeman's plans for 2021/22.

BARCELONA: Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele could miss up to three months of action after being force to withdraw from the France squad at Euro 2020 due to a knee injury. The injury will cause a further delay to his contract extension talks with the former Borussia Dortmund man now entering into the final 12 months of his current deal.