Today’s Spanish Papers: Man City’s Eric Garcia wants Barcelona transfer and Eder Militao under maximum pressure at Real Madrid

Challenge of champions - Real Madrid need to achieve a feat, coming from 1-2 down against Manchester City without the suspended Sergio Ramos. Zidane: "Bale preferred not to play." Guardiola: "Benzema is extraordinary, but not like Messi." Maximum pressure on Militao - he replaces Ramos Cristiano pursues another comeback - Juventus take on Lyon Sevilla rule in Europe - Reguilon and En-Nesyri defeat Roma to advance to the quarter-finals Playing on the pitch but still in court - Deportivo against Fuenlabrada Pep Guardiola fears exit of Eric Garcia

Eric takes the step - Already communicates to City that he does not want to renew his contract and goes closer to Barcelona. City rate him at a similar value to Pau Torres (€23m plus €12m in variables). "I see myself lifting the Champions League" - ambitious Arturo Vidal says "we have to win this title because we have it all - the players and the team." Brazilian Gustavo Maia signs - incorporated into B team Dembele and Araujo, recovered and available - Insigne works with Napoli Sevilla beat Roma - into the quarter finals of Europa League Real Madrid look for a miracle - Zidane claims Bale "preferred not to play" Deportivo and Fuenlabrada to play the most controversial match