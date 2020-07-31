Today’s Spanish Papers: Man City move for Sergi Roberto while Umtiti refuses Barcelona exit

Saturday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & Diario Sport, in English!
“Madrid can comeback against you” - Pep Guardiola melts into praise on both Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane. The Man City boss talks up Madrid as champions of La Liga and their experience in the Champions League. “Madrid have made me a better coach, I am glad that Zidane is doing so well.” Six days to go until the match. Fuenlagate - Spanish FA proposes to La Liga and clubs that Segunda division is expanded to 24 teams Getafe’s European hopes - president Angel Torres believes the team can beat Inter and can win the Europa League this season
NBA challenges Trump - players make a historic gesture The Spanish FA proposes a Segunda of 24 teams - Competition Committee deny injunction “I am glad at the things that Zidane is doing well” - Guardiola mistrusts (his side’s lead) against Real Madrid
City squeeze for Sergi Roberto - the English club prioritises the arrival of the versatile midfielder and have already informed Barça that they are very interested in the youth player. The Catalan is happy at the Camp Nou and does not want to leave, while the Blaugrana prioritise the sale of Nelson Semedo Umtiti refuses to leave Barça - defender does not want to leave in this market Lautaro waits for Barça to sign him this summer - the Blaugrana needs to sell to faciltate the arrival of the striker. Trincao: "I come to help win titles" while Barça launche their new away kit. Neymar's PSG wins the treble on penalties - winners of La Coupe de la Ligue 2019-2020