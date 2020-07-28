Today’s Spanish Papers: Madrid’s Mariano tests positive for Covid-19 while Barcelona open legal action against absent Arthur

Wednesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & Diario Sport, in English!
Be careful out there - Mariano Diaz tests positive for Covid-19, he says he is feeling fine and wants to return soon, the rest of the team test negative. Club are on alert and are taking extreme precautions, as Man City will miss Sergio Aguero Fuenlabrada facing a possible relegation - amid coronavirus cases, they must face the Competition Committee The bunker of the Champions League - virus controls put in place for the competition Arthur Melo and Barcelona, irreconcilable - club to sanction him and will not cancel his contract
Return with a positive - Mariano Diaz suffers with Covid-19 and will not face Manchester City, Hazard is ready for the return and will feature in the Champions League Competition Committee calls for Fuenlabrada declarations - multiple accounts of protocol and timetable wanted of club’s movements before cancelled game at Deportivo Atleti look for an Adan replacement - Jose Sa, Roberto and Dmitrovic on the radar
Sprint for the Champions League - Barça start training with the aim of recovering form to qualify for the biggest trophy of the season. Griezmann returned with good vibes and Dembélé was the surprise when returning to the pitch to do specific work. Barça open legal proceedings against Arthur - the Brazilian remains in absentia and the club warns that they will not negotiate a termination of his contract Madrid isolate Mariano Diaz for testing positive for Covid-19 - will miss Champions League game Fuenlabrada fear possible relegation