Today’s Spanish Papers: Madrid’s Mariano tests positive for Covid-19 while Barcelona open legal action against absent Arthur

Wednesday's front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & Diario Sport, in English!

Be careful out there - Mariano Diaz tests positive for Covid-19, he says he is feeling fine and wants to return soon, the rest of the team test negative. Club are on alert and are taking extreme precautions, as Man City will miss Sergio Aguero Fuenlabrada facing a possible relegation - amid coronavirus cases, they must face the Competition Committee The bunker of the Champions League - virus controls put in place for the competition Arthur Melo and Barcelona, irreconcilable - club to sanction him and will not cancel his contract - Mariano Diaz tests positive for Covid-19, he says he is feeling fine and wants to return soon, the rest of the team test negative. Club are on alert and are taking extreme precautions, as Man City will miss Sergio Aguero- amid coronavirus cases, they must face the Competition Committee- virus controls put in place for the competition- club to sanction him and will not cancel his contract

