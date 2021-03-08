Today’s Spanish Papers: Madrid derby controversy and Joan Laporta sets out Barcelona transfer targets

Monday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

LA LIGA: La Liga warms up ahead of the final straight - Three separate VAR this weekend from Ronald Koeman, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid dominated a huge weekend for the title race. Atletico Madrid are claiming they were treated unfairly as their matchday referee against Real Madrid is a Los Blancos fan.

BARCELONA: The Fight Starts - The election of Joan Laporta is set to bring Barcelona back into the age of big money transfers against rivals Real Madrid. He has already met with David Alaba's agent and he is a big fan of bringing Erling Haaland to the Camp Nou.