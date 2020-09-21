Today’s Spanish Papers: Luis Suarez’s move to Atletico Madrid dominates the headlines

Tuesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

ATLETICO MADRID: Goal of Atletico - Atletico Madrid are on the verge of completing a deal for Luis Suarez on a two-year deal, with Diego Simeone determined to secure his long term target. Alvaro Morata is close to leaving the club for Juventus on a season long loan deal worth €10m.

