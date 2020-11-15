Today’s Spanish Papers: Luis Suarez has no regrets over Barcelona exit, Riqui Puig and Carles Alena set for Barcelona return and Koeman makes alternative Eric Garcia plan

Monday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario Sport and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

ATLETICO MADRID: Luis Suarez - 'We are excited about the possibility of winning La Liga' - Suarez insists he has no hard feelings over his Barcelona exit ahead of facing his old side next weekend with Diego Simeone's side strongly fancied to make a La Liga title challenge in 2021.

BARCELONA: Riqui and Alena on the starting ramp - Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman is looking for midfield starters aehad of the return to action next weekend and the return of Riqui Puig and Carles Alena could provide an ideal option. If the pair can perform in the coming weeks, Koeman will not dip into the January transfer market for a new midfielder.