Today’s Spanish Papers: Luis Enrique under pressure as Spain face key Slovakia clash and Memphis Depay discusses his dream Barcelona move

SPAIN: Sergio Busquets has returned to the Spain squad for their final Euro 2020 group game against Slovakia. The Barcelona midfielder is set to be the key return for Luis Enrique starting line up alongside a string of new faces.

SPAIN: Crisis of Confidence - Luis Enrique's managerial style is growing more disconnected with the Spanish public. The RFEF are equally worried and the former Barcelona boss' position could be under threat. Enrique is certain to make changes to his starting line up for their make or break group game with Slovakia on June 23.