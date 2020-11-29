Today’s Spanish Papers: Lionel Messi’s tribute to Diego Maradona dominates the headlines

Monday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.
BARCELONA: Messi a 10 - Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi pays an emotional homage to Diego Maradona in their 4-0 La Liga win over Osasuna. After scoring at the Camp Nou, Messi lifted up his shirt to reveal a Newell Old Boys jersey in memory of Maradona.
BARCELONA: In the Name of 10 - Lionel Messi celebrates his goal in Barcelona's 4-0 La Liga win over Osasuna with a dedication to Diego Maradona's time with Newell Old Boys. Clement Lenglet suffered a second half injury for Ronald Koeman's side as Antoine Griezmann turned in an outstanding performance.
BARCELONA: Amen - Lionel Messi offers a final tribute to Diego Maradona, celebrating his goal in the 4-0 win over Osasuna by displaying an Newell Old Boys shirt. Goals from Martin Braithwaite, Antoine Griezmann and Philippe Coutinho helped seal a crucial win for Ronald Koeman's side. But an ankle injury for Clement Lenglet is an issue for Koeman as the club suffers another defensive injury.