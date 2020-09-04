Today’s Spanish Papers: Lionel Messi’s decision to stay at Barcelona dominates the headlines

Saturday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

BARCELONA: Messi Stays and so does the crisis - The Argentinian international will reluctantly continue at Barcelona next season. As per an exclusive interview Goal.com - 'I want to go, but I will never go to court against the club I love.' Messi also slams the lack of a long term project at the club, claiming holes are simply being filled and problems ignored.

