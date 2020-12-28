Today’s Spanish Papers: Lionel Messi unhappy at Barcelona and Luka Modric contract update at Real Madrid

Monday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

BARCELONA: Lionel Messi Interview - 'This club is very bad', Messi claims the issues at the Camp Nou have continued during the 2020/21 campaign. However, despite hinting that he could leave Catalonia when his contract expires in 2021, the Argentinian international claimed he is still unclear on his future plans.

BARCELONA: Lionel Messi Interview - 'I would send a burofax again' - Messi claims he has no regrets about asking to leave Barcelona last summer. He claims that former club president Josep Bartomeu 'cheated' him during the exit talks. Messi added that if he does leave, he would like to return and work for the club in future, and could head to the MLS in 2021. REAL MADRID: Luka Modric is in line to agree a new three year contract to stay at the club in 2021.