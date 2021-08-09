Today’s Spanish Papers: Lionel Messi set for PSG move and Real Madrid move for Kylian Mbappe

Tuesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: Alaba, The Kaiser of Madrid. Austrian star Alaba showed his leadership skills in the 0-0 preseason draw with AC Milan. He has the ability to exceed expectations and could play a key role in 2021/22. Los Blancos are also on the hunt for buyers for Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz.

REAL MADRID: Mbappe is Possible - The imminent arrival of Lionel Messi at PSG could signal a move from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe. The French international has been a key man in Paris in the last two seasons but the club are now moving in a new direction.