Today’s Spanish Papers: Lionel Messi set for PSG move and Real Madrid move for Kylian Mbappe

Tuesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.
REAL MADRID: Alaba, The Kaiser of Madrid. Austrian star Alaba showed his leadership skills in the 0-0 preseason draw with AC Milan. He has the ability to exceed expectations and could play a key role in 2021/22. Los Blancos are also on the hunt for buyers for Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz.
REAL MADRID: Mbappe is Possible - The imminent arrival of Lionel Messi at PSG could signal a move from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe. The French international has been a key man in Paris in the last two seasons but the club are now moving in a new direction.
BARCELONA: Messi Mania in Paris - Hundreds of PSG fans have gathered at the Parc des Princes and La Bourget airport in Paris amid expectation of Messi's arrival. Messi is currently assessing PSG contract offer at home in Catalonia with a decision expected in the coming days with his arrival due before the end of the week.