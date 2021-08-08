Today’s Spanish Papers: Lionel Messi says goodbye to Barcelona

Monday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

BARCELONA: Lionel Messi Goodbye - 'I did everything possible to stay at Barcelona'. Messi claims he agreed to reduce his salary by half to secure a renewal but there was no room for negotiation. The Argentinian also rejecting rumours he asked for a pay increase during the talks.

BARCELONA: Lionel Messi Goodbye - 'I did everything I could'. An teary Messi told a farewell press conference he through a contract renewal with Barcelona was agreed. He told fans and journalists he never thought he would be leaving the club he joined as a child. The upheaval for his career and his wife and children will be a major change for the Messi family.