Today’s Spanish Papers: Lionel Messi ready for Barcelona challenge in 2020-21 and Josep Bartomeu faces no confidence vote

Friday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario Sport and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: New Challenges - Captains of the male and female Real Madrid squads are all united for a special season ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

BARCELONA: Plugged In and Eternal - Messi has more wants more than ever to get the La Liga season kicked off. He is ready to fight for all major titles available this season in what could be his final year as a Barcelona player. Messi is set to begin his 20th year as a Barcelona player, with 17 seasons as a first teamer.