Today’s Spanish Papers: Lionel Messi latest as Barcelona look to fight to keep him at the Camp Nou

Saturday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

BARCELONA: Lionel Messi is open to negotiating his exit from Barcelona, but the club are looking to block his exit. REAL MADRID: Los Blancos are set to offload three players in the coming days, with James Rodriguez joining Premier League side Everton. Brahim Diaz has been linked with AC Milan and Oscar Rodriguez is set for Sevilla.

BARCELONA: Messi has a price - Barcelona are working on a deal involving a €100m fee, plus three squad players in exchange for Messi's exit. The Argentinian has changed his negotiation strategy to avoid the need for legal involvement in his exit talks.