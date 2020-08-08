Today’s Spanish Papers: Lionel Messi inspires Barcelona win over Napoli and Zinedine Zidane left to rue Manchester City defeat

Sunday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

BARCELONA: Messi takes them to Lisbon - The Barcelona captain was the key man on the night once again for Quique Setien's side. A goal and an penalty win against Napoli secured a 3-1 win and a place in the Champions League quarter finals for the Catalan side.

REAL MADRID: Lessons on a night to forget - Zinedine Zidane opted to make some surprise calls for their Champions League clash with Manchester City. A half fit Eden Hazard was picked to start, and Luka Jovic was brought off the bench ahead of Vinicius Junior in Manchester.