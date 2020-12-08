Today’s Spanish Papers: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo meet again as Juventus face Barcelona

Tuesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

BARCELONA V JUVENTUS: Just Like Old Times - Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will renew their old rivalry, two years after the latter left for Serie A giants Juventus. Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman claims the pair are the best players in the last 15 years and fans should enjoy them in the final years of respective careers.

BARCELONA V JUVENTUS: The Most Anticipated Duel - Former Balon d'Or winners Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi face off again for the first time in over two years after the Portuguese international missed the reverse fixture in Turin after testing positive for Covid-19. Barcelona and Juventus do battle to see who will top Group G.