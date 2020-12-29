Today’s Spanish Papers: Life without Messi looks bleak while Reguilon hits out at Zidane

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport – in English!

Life without Messi is like this
  • Barcelona fail to click and La Liga appears a pipe dream
  • Braithwaite misses a penalty
  • Griezmann, again substituted
  • Eibar's first point at Camp Nou
  • Who has the balls to be the leader?
  • Atletico: a victory away from being the leader
  • First game without Diego Costa
  • Madrid: Asensio, Hazard and Vinicius fighting to be fit
Sergio Reguilon: "Mourinho and Luis Enrique are the two best coaches"
  • Zidane didn't speak with me when I left: it wasn't surprising
  • Madrid gave me everything but my return wasn't up to me
  • I don't see Ramos outside of Madrid
  • Disaster without Messi
  • Barcelona play poorly against a strong Eibar
  • Dembele scores while Braithwaite misses penalty
  • Finally, Hazard: Zidane says he'll have minutes against Elche
  • Costa rescinds while Milik is close
  • Atletico have one eye on Getafe and the other on the market
Another disaster!
  • Barcelona draw with Eibar to bring the total of points left behind at Camp Nou this season to nine and complicating further their fight for La Liga
  • Griezmann didn't pull his weight, Braithwaite missed a penalty, Araujo gifted a goal and Coutinho left the bench only to be injured
  • Zidane recalls Modric and Hazard
  • Messi is already back at Barcelona
  • The Argentine crack returned ahead of time and was at the match at Camp Nou
Posted by