Today’s Spanish Papers: Life without Messi looks bleak while Reguilon hits out at Zidane

Wednesday’s Spanish football headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport – in English!
Life without Messi is like this
- Barcelona fail to click and La Liga appears a pipe dream
- Braithwaite misses a penalty
- Griezmann, again substituted
- Eibar's first point at Camp Nou
- Who has the balls to be the leader?
- Atletico: a victory away from being the leader
- First game without Diego Costa
- Madrid: Asensio, Hazard and Vinicius fighting to be fit
Sergio Reguilon: "Mourinho and Luis Enrique are the two best coaches"
- Zidane didn't speak with me when I left: it wasn't surprising
- Madrid gave me everything but my return wasn't up to me
- I don't see Ramos outside of Madrid
- Disaster without Messi
- Barcelona play poorly against a strong Eibar
- Dembele scores while Braithwaite misses penalty
- Finally, Hazard: Zidane says he'll have minutes against Elche
- Costa rescinds while Milik is close
- Atletico have one eye on Getafe and the other on the market
Another disaster!
- Barcelona draw with Eibar to bring the total of points left behind at Camp Nou this season to nine and complicating further their fight for La Liga
- Griezmann didn't pull his weight, Braithwaite missed a penalty, Araujo gifted a goal and Coutinho left the bench only to be injured
- Zidane recalls Modric and Hazard
- Messi is already back at Barcelona
- The Argentine crack returned ahead of time and was at the match at Camp Nou