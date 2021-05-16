Today’s Spanish Papers: La Liga title race will go to the final day as Barcelona Femeni clinch Champions League title

Monday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport, in English.

LA LIGA: Nothing Gives - The La Liga title will be decided on the final weekend of the La Liga season. Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid against Real Valladolid and Villarreal will go into it needing to win with Barcelona already out of the running. Atletico have a two point lead but defeat will cost them if Real Madrid win.

LA LIGA: Heart Attack - A late goal from Luis Suarez secure Atletico Madrid a vital 2-1 win over Osasuna to send the La Liga title race on until the final weekend. Nacho's winning goal means Real Madrid are still in the running but Barcelona bow out after defeat to Celta Vigo.