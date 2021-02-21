Today’s Spanish Papers: La Liga title race is back open as Atletico Madrid lose and Real Madrid win again

Sunday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.
REAL MADRID: Madrid is already here - Casemiro scored the vital winning goal as Zinedine Zidane's injury hit side secured a crucial 1-0 win away at Real Valladolid. The victory brings the defending champions to within three points of current league leaders Atletico Madrid.
REAL MADRID: La Liga On Fire - Real Madrid picked a vital three points and move to within three points of La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid as Casemiro's header secured a 1-0 win at Real Valladolid. Levante's win against Diego Simeone's side earlier in the day has thrown the title race back open.
LA LIGA: There is a League - Real Madrid picked up an important win against Real Valladolid to close the gap on Atletico Madrid, who lost against Levante to make it five points from four games. Barcelona host Cadiz tomorrow and Ronald Koeman's team can keep themselves in the race with a home win, with a game in hand over Los Blancos.