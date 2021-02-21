Today’s Spanish Papers: La Liga title race is back open as Atletico Madrid lose and Real Madrid win again

Sunday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: La Liga On Fire - Real Madrid picked a vital three points and move to within three points of La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid as Casemiro's header secured a 1-0 win at Real Valladolid. Levante's win against Diego Simeone's side earlier in the day has thrown the title race back open.