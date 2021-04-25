Today’s Spanish Papers: La Liga title race hots up as Barcelona prepare to take advantage of Atletico Madrid slip

Monday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport, in English.

LA LIGA: What A League - La Liga is set for a tense title run in this season with four teams separated by just three points. Atletico Madrid slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Athletic Bilbao with Barcelona winning at Villarreal and Real Madrid drawing at home to Real Betis and Sevilla winning at home to Granada.

LA LIGA: It's a Battle - Athletic Bilbao sealed a late win over leaders Atletico Madrid thanks to an 86th minute winner from Inigo Martinez. Los Rojiblancos end the weekend on 73 points with Real Madrid and Barcelona both on 71 and Sevilla on 70. Antoine Griezmann netted twice as Barcelona won 2-1 at Villarreal with Ronald Koeman's side able to leapfrog Atletico if they win their game in hand over Granada in midweek.