Today’s Spanish Papers: La Liga 2020-21 kicks off and Koeman counts on Messi at Barcelona

Saturday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.
LA LIGA: Full of Passion - La Liga returns with Saturday's games including Eibar v Celta Vigo, Granada v Athletic Bilbao and newly promoted Cadiz v Osasuna.
LA LIGA: The Fifth of the Virus - La Liga 2020-21 starts with just three games as part of a rescheduled fixture list due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. A host of young players are set kick off the 90th La Liga campaign in front of empty stadiums. Real Madrid and seven other clubs will not play on the opening weekend due to their commitments in Europe last month.
BARCELONA: 'Messi is the best' - New Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman claims Lionel Messi will be vital to his project this season. The Dutch boss is pleased with his team ahead of the campaign and that they can carry out his plans on the pitch in 2020-21. However, Ansu Fati will miss their first preseason friendly against Nastic Gimnastic with an injury.