Today’s Spanish Papers: La Liga 2020-21 kicks off and Koeman counts on Messi at Barcelona

Saturday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

LA LIGA: Full of Passion - La Liga returns with Saturday's games including Eibar v Celta Vigo, Granada v Athletic Bilbao and newly promoted Cadiz v Osasuna.

LA LIGA: The Fifth of the Virus - La Liga 2020-21 starts with just three games as part of a rescheduled fixture list due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. A host of young players are set kick off the 90th La Liga campaign in front of empty stadiums. Real Madrid and seven other clubs will not play on the opening weekend due to their commitments in Europe last month.