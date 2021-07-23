Today’s Spanish Papers: Kylian Mbappe wants PSG exit and Memphis Depay set for Barcelona debut

Saturday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino is aware of Kylian Mbappe's intentions not renew his contract in the French capital. The former AS Monaco man has indicated his intention to move on from the club. BARCELONA: Memphis Depay is set for his Barcelona debut this weekend. The Dutch international is in line to feature in their preseason friendly game against neighbours Girona.