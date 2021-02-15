Today’s Spanish Papers: Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi to face off as PSG head to Barcelona in Champions League

Tuesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

BARCELONA: Something Big is Coming - Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are set to face off as the present v the future as PSG head to Catalonia in Champions League action. New PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino claims the club are 'obsessed' with winning the Champions League.

BARCELONA: Mbappe challenges Messi - The two global superstar are set for a huge showdown in the Champions League last 16 at the Camp Nou. French international and Real Madrid target Mbappe will play in Catalonia for the first time in his career with Ronald Koeman set to make a late call on the fitness of Gerard Pique.