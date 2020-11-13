Today’s Spanish Papers: Kroos demands improvement, Depay loves Barcelona and Real Madrid want Szoboszlai

Friday’s front page headlines from Marca, Mundo Deportivo and Diario AS – in English!

Toni Kroos: "If we want to win, we have to improve. We lack consistency - we play two games well and then one game badly. Zidane will find the solution." Jose Gaya: "In modern football is more important to work with video than out on the pitch." Celta Vigo in free-fall: Coudet comes in for Oscar Garcia in the dugout, becoming their 16th coach in 14 years. "If we want to win, we have to improve. We lack consistency - we play two games well and then one game badly. Zidane will find the solution.""In modern football is more important to work with video than out on the pitch."Coudet comes in for Oscar Garcia in the dugout, becoming their 16th coach in 14 years.

Depay loves Barcelona: "Who wouldn't want to play there?" The Dutchman doesn't hide his desire to come to Catalonia and has agreed a four-year deal with the club. He'll now apply pressure to Lyon to allow him to come to Spain in the January transfer window. Xavi Vilajoana: "The future of Barcelona depends on the people who make up our house." Elections will be on January 24th: Barcelona's management have set a fixed date and won't allow electronic votes. More details set to come next week. "Who wouldn't want to play there?" The Dutchman doesn't hide his desire to come to Catalonia and has agreed a four-year deal with the club. He'll now apply pressure to Lyon to allow him to come to Spain in the January transfer window."The future of Barcelona depends on the people who make up our house."Barcelona's management have set a fixed date and won't allow electronic votes. More details set to come next week.