Today’s Spanish Papers: Karl-Heinz Rummenigge tips David Alaba for Real Madrid move and Pedri shows his development under Ronald Koeman

Tuesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: Rummenigge Blesses Alaba's move to Madrid - Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has confirmed David Alaba has confirmed he will not sign a new contract at Bayern Munich. He claims the Austrian international wants a new challenge and hints at 'great club' Real Madrid being his destination this summer.
REAL MADRID: Two Years......No Signing - Real Madrid have closed out the January transfer window with no new signings. The last signing made by Los Blancos was Ferland Mendy who arrived in June 2019, in a Є300m spending spree by Zinedine Zidane.
BARCELONA: Pedri Record - Pedri's record of 12 successful ball recoveries in Barcelona weekend La Liga win over Athletic Club matches a club record not equalled by any La Blaugrana player in the last 14 years. The Canary Islands born attacker has shown a consistent ability to sacrifice his forward thinking abilities to contribute to the team's defence effort under Ronald Koeman this season.
