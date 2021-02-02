Today’s Spanish Papers: Karl-Heinz Rummenigge tips David Alaba for Real Madrid move and Pedri shows his development under Ronald Koeman

Tuesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: Rummenigge Blesses Alaba's move to Madrid - Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has confirmed David Alaba has confirmed he will not sign a new contract at Bayern Munich. He claims the Austrian international wants a new challenge and hints at 'great club' Real Madrid being his destination this summer.

REAL MADRID: Two Years......No Signing - Real Madrid have closed out the January transfer window with no new signings. The last signing made by Los Blancos was Ferland Mendy who arrived in June 2019, in a Є300m spending spree by Zinedine Zidane.