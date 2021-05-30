Today’s Spanish Papers: Karim Benzema hints at Real Madrid move for Kylian Mbappe, Zinedine Zidane reveals his Los Blancos exit story and Barcelona Femeni clinch the treble

Monday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: Karim Benzema - 'I have trained with Kylian Mbappe and he is a phenomenon'. Benzema and Mbappe look set to form a key partnership at Euro 2020 and the Los Blancos talisman claims he is an incredibly talented star that would be welcome at Real Madrid in future.

ZINEDINE ZIDANE: 'I left Real Madrid because they did not give me the trust I needed' - Zidane also dismisses claims that he is set for a break from management and insisted he is ready to take a new role if an offer is forthcoming this summer but dismisses claims of a rift with Los Blancos president Florentino Perez.