Today’s Spanish Papers: Karim Benzema fires Real Madrid to victory at Celta Vigo and Barcelona face crunch Real Sociedad tie

Sunday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo in English.

REAL MADRID: Benzema marks the way - Real Madrid cruised to an important 3-1 win away at Celta Vigo as French star Karim Benzema scored twice and assisted Marco Asensio in Galicia. The result extends Los Blancos consistent run to eight wins and two draws from their last ten matches in all competitions.

REAL MADRID: Insatiable Benzema - French superstar Karim Benzema powers Real Madrid to a 3-1 La Liga win away at Celta Vigo with two goals and an assist. Real Madrid leapfrog Barcelona into second place in the table overnight and close the gap on league leaders Atletico Madrid to three points.