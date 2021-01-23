Today’s Spanish Papers: Karim Benzema fires Real Madrid to Alaves win and Ronald Koeman calm on Barcelona transfer amid growing Eric Garcia links

Sunday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario Sport and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: Benzema awakens Real Madrid - A crucial brace from the former French international secured a 4-1 La Liga win away at Alaves. Casemiro and Eden Hazard were also on target on the Basque Country alongside brilliant individual performances from Toni Kroos and Luka Modric as Alaves celebrated their centenary year.

BARCELONA: Koeman returns with transfer requests - The Dutch coach claims Barcelona are short of numbers and need new faces if they want to win things this season. However, he claims any moves will be dependent on the economic situation at the club and will accept the decision from the board on a transfer budget.