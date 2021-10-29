Today’s Spanish Papers: Josh Cavallo interview, Jovic’s Real Madrid chance and Xavi agrees Barcelona return

Saturday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport, in English.

JOSH CAVALLO: Australian footballer Josh Cavallo has become the first active male professional to publicly come out as gay - 'Of course, a player from Real Madrid or Barcelona could do what I did'. The Adelaide United star stated he was tired of lying about who he is and wanted to be true to himself and that he could become a gay icon.

REAL MADRID: In the Hands of Jovic - Serbian international Luka Jovic is aiming for a fresh start at Real Madrid ahead of their weekend trip to Elche with Karim Benzema potentially rested as a starter. Carlo Ancelotti also discussed a possible exit for Eden Hazard in 2022 and claimed he would never force any player to stay.