Today’s Spanish Papers: Joao Felix ready for Champions League challenge, Real Madrid to recall Ceballos and Odegaard and Barcelona unhappy with Bayern Munich comments

Wednesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

ATLETICO MADRID: Joao Felix Interview - The Champions League is the maximum competition to play in, even more so in my home city of Lisbon. REAL MADRID: Martin Odegaard is set to cut short his loan spell at Real Sociedad and return to Real Madrid this summer, and Dani Ceballos is also set to return to the Spanish capital.

REAL MADRID: Odegaard 'The Luxury reinforcement' - Norwegian international Martin Odegaard will return to Real Madrid ahead of the 2020-21 La Liga season, after Zinedine Zidane personally spoke with him last week. Real Sociedad were hopeful of retaining him on loan for another season, with their pre-season campaign set to start next week.