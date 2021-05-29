Today’s Spanish Papers: Jan Oblak reveals Atletico Madrid title winning mentality and Cesar Azpilicueta clinches Champions League glory with Chelsea

Sunday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

ATLETICO MADRID: Oblak Interview - 'The key at Atletico is the word team' - The Los Rojiblancos keeper claims he never doubted that Diego Simeone's side would clinch the league title in 2021. The claims his late penalty save against Elche was a key turning point in the title run in.

CHELSEA: Champion Executioner - Chelsea knock out Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid on route to beating Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the Champions League final. Cesar Azpilicueta is the first Spanish international to lift the trophy as captain of a foreign team ahead of his return to the La Roja squad for Euro 2020.