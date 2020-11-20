Today’s Spanish Papers: Isco set for January exit and Barcelona face crunch La Liga trip to Atletico Madrid

Saturday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: Isco is willing to go in January: The Spanish international has reportedly already spoken to Zinedine Zidane and the club to indicate his intention to leave. He could leave on a permanent deal or a loan to buy move from the La Liga champions.

LA LIGA: Superliga - Real Madrid face Villarreal, with Ramos, Militao, Benzema, Militao and Jovic all sidelined. In form Paco Alcacer is ruled out for Unai Emery's side. Barcelona head to Atletico Madrid, with Luis Suarez missing the visit of his former club after testing positive for Covid-19 on international duty with Uruguay.