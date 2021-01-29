Today’s Spanish Papers: Injury hit Real Madrid face Levante and Ronald Araujo eyes future role at Barcelona

Saturday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: The Last Slope of January - Real Madrid have just 16 senior players available for their clash against Levante with injuries impacting the Los Blancos squad as they aim to close out the month with a win. Sergio Ramos, Lucas Vazquez, Nacho Fernandez, Federico Valverde and Rodrygo Goes will all miss the visit of Paco Lopez's side.

REAL MADRID: Trident of 2021 - Real Madrid look set to experiment with a new attacking trio in their weekend La Liga clash with Levante with Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard set to start. Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos and Lucas Vazquez will all miss out but Alvaro Odriozola and Eder Militao should start.