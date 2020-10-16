Today’s Spanish Papers: Injury hit Real Madrid face Cadiz, Celta Vigo v Atletico Madrid under threat and Koeman warns Griezmann

Saturday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: The Marathon Begins - Zinedine Zidane's injury hit Real Madrid face Cadiz in La Liga action this weekend with the Frenchman set to make enforced changes to his starting XI with just a week left until the face an El Clasico showdown with Barcelona. BARCELONA: Ronald Koeman reminds Antoine Griezmann that he is Barcelona manager and he will decide where the French international plays for the team.

LA LIGA: Plan - A huge weekend of La Liga action is set to kick off in the next 48 hours with the 2020/21 Champions League season beginning next week. Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui faces injury problems ahead their game against Granada, Celta v Atletico Madrid is in doubt after positive Covid-19 test, Martin Odegaard will miss Real Madrid's tie with Cadiz and Koeman reminds Griezmann who is boss.