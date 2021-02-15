Today’s Spanish Papers: Injury hit Real Madrid cruise past Valencia and Barcelona gear up for PSG

Monday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: German Efficiency - Real Madrid picked up a third consecutive La Liga win as they edged out a 2-0 victory at home at Valencia. Zinedine Zidane's side are currently experiencing an injury crisis with Dani Carvajal forced off in the first half against Los Che.

REAL MADRID: A ride without a rival - Real Madrid cruise past a 'very lazy' Valencia with a 2-0 win in Madrid. Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos were on target for Los Blancos as Dani Carvajal was taken off injured, with the Spanish international now a major injury doubt for their Champions League clash with Atalanta later this month.