Today’s Spanish Papers: Injury hit Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid face crunch weekend and Barcelona eye Erling Haaland bid

Saturday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: A new Champions League is born - UEFA have already outlined their plans for a new Champions League. The plans include a removal of the group stages, with a new league format, with six games each, with approval set to be confirmed in March.

REAL MADRID/ATLETICO MADRID: La Liga all square - A crucial weekend for depleted Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid against Levante and Real Valladolid. Karim Benzema misses out through injury and could miss their Champions League clash with Atalanta. Diego Simeone will be without seven first team stars.