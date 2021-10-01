Today’s Spanish Papers: Inaki Williams breaks La Liga record and Barcelona gear up for Atletico Madrid trip

Saturday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport, in English.

ATHLETIC BILBAO: Inaki Williams Interview - 'I am from Bilbao, I will not stop until I get to 300'. Williams has been speaking ahead of breaking a record for consecutive La Liga appearances (203) in their 1-0 win over Alaves. Williams outlines his plans to continue his injury free streak and force his way into the Spain team on a regular basis and admitted more needs to be done to rid football of racism.

ATLETICO MADRID/BARCELONA: The Reckoning - Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann prepare to face Barcelona as the 'underrated' by the Catalans. Joao Felix is expected to start against Barcelona but injured Pedri misses out.