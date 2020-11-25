Today’s Spanish Papers: Goodbye to Diego Maradona, a God who was already in heaven

Thursday’s headlines from Marca, Diario Sport and Mundo Deportivo in English.

If I die I want to be born again and I want to be a footballer.

And I want to be Diego Armando Maradona again.

I am a player who has brought joy to the people and that is enough for me

God

Is already in heaven

Diego Maradona

1960-2020

Inter Milan 0-2 Real Madrid

Inter made it easy for Madrid

Atletico Madrid 0-0 Lokomotiv Moscow

Atletico missed Suarez