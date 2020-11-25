Today’s Spanish Papers: Goodbye to Diego Maradona, a God who was already in heaven

Thursday’s headlines from Marca, Diario Sport and Mundo Deportivo in English.

  • If I die I want to be born again and I want to be a footballer.
  • And I want to be Diego Armando Maradona again.
  • I am a player who has brought joy to the  people and that is enough for me
  • God
  • Is already in heaven
  • Diego Maradona
  • 1960-2020
  • Inter Milan 0-2 Real Madrid
  • Inter made it easy for Madrid
  • Atletico Madrid 0-0 Lokomotiv Moscow
  • Atletico missed Suarez
  • Goodbye, Maradona
  • Diego passed away at 60 due to cardiac arrest just a few days after brain surgery
  • A global icon and a god in Argentina, all of sport is crying for his loss, from Messi to Pele through Nadal
  • Pedri, Barcelona's revelation, turns 18
  • Madrid after effectively into the last 16 at the expense of Inter
  • Not being able to score complicates Atletico's existence
