Today’s Spanish Papers: Goodbye to Diego Maradona, a God who was already in heaven

Thursday’s headlines from Marca, Diario Sport and Mundo Deportivo in English.
- If I die I want to be born again and I want to be a footballer.
- And I want to be Diego Armando Maradona again.
- I am a player who has brought joy to the people and that is enough for me
- God
- Is already in heaven
- Diego Maradona
- 1960-2020
- Inter Milan 0-2 Real Madrid
- Inter made it easy for Madrid
- Atletico Madrid 0-0 Lokomotiv Moscow
- Atletico missed Suarez
- Goodbye, Maradona
- Diego passed away at 60 due to cardiac arrest just a few days after brain surgery
- A global icon and a god in Argentina, all of sport is crying for his loss, from Messi to Pele through Nadal
- Pedri, Barcelona's revelation, turns 18
- Madrid after effectively into the last 16 at the expense of Inter
- Not being able to score complicates Atletico's existence