Today’s Spanish Papers: Getafe’s Michel sympathises with Alvaro Morata, Marco Asensio ready for Olympic duty and Joan Laporta remains confident on Lionel Messi’s contract extension

Tuesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport, in English.

GETAFE: Michel Interview - 'I see myself in Morata'. The new Getafe boss claims he sympathised with Alvaro Morata during the Euro 2020 claiming he remembers what it is like to be the focus of attention with the Spain national team.

SPAIN: Asensio Interview - 'I will be ready'. Real Madrid star Marco Asensio speaks to Diario AS ahead of Spain's trip to the 2020 Olympic Games and claims he is 100% fit for the tournament. He also confirmed he has no interest in leaving the club this summer and will remain with Carlo Ancelotti's side.