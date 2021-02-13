Today’s Spanish Papers: Gareth Bale’s issues at Tottenham, Real Madrid eye Sergio Ramos replacements and Barcelona prepare for PSG

Saturday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: Jose can't do it with Bale either - Jose Mourinho has raised doubts over Gareth Bale's willingness to want to play for Tottenham. The pair's relationship has reached a new level of tension after Bale declined to play against Everton this week. The Welshman looks certain to return to Real Madrid this summer with his situation in the Spanish capital regressing even further.

REAL MADRID: Central Wanted - Real Madrid are looking to move into the transfer market amid growing concerns Sergio Ramos will leave this summer. Bayern Munich's David Alaba has been lined up as their first choice replacement, with Villarreal and Sevilla demanding astronomical prices for Pau Torres and Jules Kounde respectively. Zinedine Zidane is also very interested in Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly.