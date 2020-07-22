Today’s Spanish Papers: Fuenlabrada endangered public health, Barcelona move for Man City defender Garcia and Ronaldo hungry for the Golden Boot

Thursday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & Diario Sport, in English!

Like crazy for the Golden Boot - Cristiano Ronaldo is five goals from winning his fifth award and he has four matches to beat Robert Lewandowski. The Bayern Munich forward has 34 goals while Ronaldo and Ciro Immobile have 30 Zidane stays at Real Madrid - has an agreement with president Florentino Perez The mess of the Segunda continues - La Liga and the Council of Sport at loggerheads

A serious mistake was made - CSD accuse Fuenlabrada of endangering public health by travelling to A Coruna, the club say the accusations are 'false', investigation to take place into protocol breaches "We were sure we would keep winning without Cristiano Ronaldo" - Modric on Real Madrid