Today’s Spanish Papers: Fuenlabrada endangered public health, Barcelona move for Man City defender Garcia and Ronaldo hungry for the Golden Boot

Thursday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & Diario Sport, in English!
Like crazy for the Golden Boot - Cristiano Ronaldo is five goals from winning his fifth award and he has four matches to beat Robert Lewandowski. The Bayern Munich forward has 34 goals while Ronaldo and Ciro Immobile have 30 Zidane stays at Real Madrid - has an agreement with president Florentino Perez The mess of the Segunda continues - La Liga and the Council of Sport at loggerheads
A serious mistake was made - CSD accuse Fuenlabrada of endangering public health by travelling to A Coruna, the club say the accusations are ‘false’, investigation to take place into protocol breaches “We were sure we would keep winning without Cristiano Ronaldo” - Modric on Real Madrid
Barter for the defence - Barça want to ensure the signing of Eric Garcia and would be open to negotiate the exchange between Semedo and Cancelo to facilitate the agreement. Garcia only has a year left on his contract in Manchester and wants to return to the Camp Nou. Pedri speaks on future - “My objective is to stay at Barcelona” Sergio Ramos contract talks - wants €17m to renew at Real Madrid Barcelona ahead of Real Madrid - in goals most scored in the history of La Liga There is a new final for Barcelona B to be promoted to the Segunda