Today’s Spanish Papers: Florentino Perez re-elected until 2025, Real Madrid head to Liverpool and Neymar latest

Tuesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: Florentino 2025 - Florentino Perez will remain as Real Madrid club president for another five years after running unopposed for re-election. Perez is confident the opening over the redeveloped Estadio Santiago Bernabeu will kick start a new economic era for the club with Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland both transfer targets this summer.

REAL MADRID: Florentino renews and Zidane dreams of Anfield - Florentino Perez will remain as Real Madrid club president until 2025 with Kylian Mbappe his primary target this summer. Zinedine Zidane is confident his side can complete the job and seal their Champions League semi final place with a positive result at Anfield tomorrow.